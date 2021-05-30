Watch Now: Church leaders encourage hope in persecution as north Tulsa faith community commemorates massacre: 'We remember, we worship'

Members of several churches came together in north Tulsa on Sunday morning to commemorate the Black church tradition that endured the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with prayer and praise.

Organizers reminded attendees gathered at First Baptist Church North Tulsa, 1414 N. Greenwood Ave., to not only remember the tragedy, but also to worship the Lord who has been with their generations through it all.

And worship they did.

Rev. John R. Faison Sr., a guest speaker and senior pastor of Watson Grove Baptist Church in Tennessee, gave the service’s main address. After recounting injustices that have occurred since the massacre and the need for community members to take action, he focused on the hope to which the apostle Paul encouraged Christians in Rome to cling beginning in Romans 8:35.

“Romans, you know, unlike almost every other New Testament epistle, is written to a population of believers who were under the constant threat of persecution, humiliation and annihilation,” Faison said from the pulpit. “Not because they did anything spectacular, but for simply being. Darkness was an everyday reality, and Paul writes to people who knew that their identity alone was hazardous to them.