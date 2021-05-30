Watch Now: Church leaders encourage hope in persecution as north Tulsa faith community commemorates massacre: 'We remember, we worship'

Members of several churches came together in north Tulsa on Sunday morning to commemorate the Black church tradition that endured the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre with prayer and praise.
Organizers reminded attendees gathered at First Baptist Church North Tulsa, 1414 N. Greenwood Ave., to not only remember the tragedy, but also to worship the Lord who has been with their generations through it all.
And worship they did.
Rev. John R. Faison Sr., a guest speaker and senior pastor of Watson Grove Baptist Church in Tennessee, gave the service’s main address. After recounting injustices that have occurred since the massacre and the need for community members to take action, he focused on the hope to which the apostle Paul encouraged Christians in Rome to cling beginning in Romans 8:35.
“Romans, you know, unlike almost every other New Testament epistle, is written to a population of believers who were under the constant threat of persecution, humiliation and annihilation,” Faison said from the pulpit. “Not because they did anything spectacular, but for simply being. Darkness was an everyday reality, and Paul writes to people who knew that their identity alone was hazardous to them.
“(You) could lose your livelihood for it, you could be separated from your family for it, you could be brutally assaulted for it, you could have your life taken for it, yet Paul says in spite of all this oppression, in spite of all this carnage and fear, there is still hope. There is still a reason to live, there is still a reason to dream; there is still something you can see beyond the darkness of the day.
“Hope is to believe that in Christ we are fully loved, completely redeemed and divinely empowered to overcome the darkness of this world no matter how dark it might become.”
Several distinguished national, state and local guests were recognized in the crowd, including trial lawyer Benjamin Crump, Nicole Austin-Hillery, executive director of the Human Rights Watch U.S. Program; Texas Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and Tiffany Crutcher, founder of the Terence Crutcher Foundation.
Monroe Nichols, the first African American elected to represent House District 72 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, opened his remarks with Proverbs 28:13.
“He who covers his sins will not prosper, but whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy,” he read.
Nichols urged the crowd not to forget the task at hand — seeking justice — but to have patience. It took 100 years just to tell the history of the massacre, he said; a renaissance can’t be done in a weekend.
Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper joined Nichols and several other speakers in calling for something she said seems to make many-a governmental leader uncomfortable.
“We cannot even talk about justice without reparations,” Hall-Harper said. “We will be working with everyone in our city, our county, our state and even in this nation to help bring more attention to the tragedy and most importantly to how we will be moving forward to atone for what took place here on sacred ground.”
Hall-Harper, along with three other city councilors, recently proposed a resolution that the Tulsa City Council apologize for the racial violence perpetrated during the massacre and subsequent discriminatory practices and “commit to making tangible amends.”
Tulsa Public Schools District Administrator Oliver Wallace also took the stand to speak of the great Black leaders now in position within the U.S. government, and he made an appeal for renewed focus on the education of Black students in the area, who statistically lag behind in graduation rates. An offering at the conclusion of the service was taken to support scholarships.
Faison urged community members to engage dual action in the physical and spiritual world against racism, for far too often, he said, only carnal weapons are engaged.
“This is spiritual warfare,” he said. “Protest all you need to, but when you protest you better be praying.”