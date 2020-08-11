For the first time since early January, Cherry Street visitors won’t have to navigate around caution tape and orange barrels.
Crews have finished the “right-of-way to right-of-way” street rehab job well ahead of schedule on the stretch of 15th Street between Peoria and Lewis avenues.
Two-way traffic reopened Monday, allowing traffic to flow east and west for the first time since Jan. 3 as well as street parking. Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a news release Monday the $5.7 million Improve Our Tulsa project was only possible through voters and crews’ efforts despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For years, Cherry Street had the local businesses, the restaurants, and the fun, but it didn’t have the best infrastructure to help realize its incredible potential,” Bynum said. “With a lot of diligence, it now has that infrastructure in place, and remarkably, it was accomplished ahead of schedule. I want to thank Tulsa voters who approved this project through the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package and for the crews who worked through a worldwide pandemic to safely reopen this street.”
The finished project included a complete repave, a replaced 6-inch water main and stormwater improvements. It had been scheduled for completion in October. Crews also repaired sidewalks and added back-in angle parking on the north curb with parallel spots across the street between Quaker Avenue and Trenton Avenue.