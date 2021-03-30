Watch Now: 'Charter schools are public schools' says Gov. Stitt in support of state board of education vote

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday was asked about a recent State Board of Education that could have the practical effect of redistributing tens of millions of state dollars to charter schools .

Over the strongly voiced objections of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel, the state Board of Education split 4-3 Thursday in voting to settle a years-old lawsuit seeking an equal share for charter schools of revenues from Oklahoma’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections, which currently flow only to traditional public schools.