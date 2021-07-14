Watch Now: Can unvaccinated people be immune due to a previous COVID infection?

- Experienced negative effect: 75.8% (30.8% large effect; 45% moderate effect)
- Current change in operating capacity:
--- Decrease less than 50%: 29.9%
--- Decrease more than 50%: 11.4%
--- No change: 48.5%
- Time until business returns to normal level:
--- Already returned to normal: 13%
--- 4-6 months: 20.1%
--- More than 6 months: 38.6%
--- Never: 7.4%
Tourism is critical to small businesses in Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Anaheim, California, and pandemic-related restrictions on travel and public gatherings exacted a serious toll. Areas like Olvera Street and Hollywood in Los Angeles struggled with the lack of visitors.
One report found 15,000 business closings in Los Angeles County during the coronavirus, half of them likely to be permanent. Hardest-hit were restaurants, bars, retail stores, gyms, and salons, as well as startups owned by women and people of color who tended to have small financial cushions and less established relations with banks to obtain loans.
Small businesses in Anaheim rely on theme parks like Disneyland, which had more than 18 million visitors in each of the three years before the coronavirus-stricken 2020. Theme parks were forced to shut down to help prevent the spread of the virus, and even when they reopened this year have been operating at restricted capacity.