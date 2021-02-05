Watch Now: Burmese Tulsans protest Myanmar coup and rally for democracy

"Burmese military — no, no, no," the crowd shouted in unison. "Democracy in Myanmar — yes, yes, yes! Leaders in Myanmar — free, free, free!"

James Khup, a protest organizer, said democracy needs to return to the country and dictatorship needs to end.

"There is no military in Myanmar anymore," Khup said to the crowd. "They are terrorists."

Gualnam said they've called on Tulsa and Oklahoma officials to lend their voices to the call for freedom to return to Myanmar.

Tulsa is home to what some believe is the largest population of the Zomi people from the Chin State of Myanmar. By some estimates, close to 7,000 Zomi people call Tulsa home.

Gualnam said they've been talking with the city and hope to continue rallying with more events in the coming weeks.