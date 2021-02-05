Watch Now: Burmese Tulsans protest Myanmar coup and rally for democracy

A sea of red flooded the street in front of Tulsa City Hall on Friday as hundreds of Burmese Tulsans gathered to protest the recent military coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma.
Donning red attire in honor of Myanmar's National League for Democracy party, the elected ruling party until the coup, the group raised their voices to urge political leaders in Oklahoma and the U.S. to demand action from the United Nations.
"We need action," Pau Gualnam, a Burmese political activist since 1988, said at the protest. "We need the U.N. Security Council to step in and take action."
Myanmar's military seized power after they said the country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and her party, the National League for Democracy, had refused to address its complaints that last November’s general election, in which Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory, was marred by widespread voting irregularities. The state Election Commission has refuted the allegations.
The military detained Suu Kyi and other top politicians.
At Tulsa's protest, some in attendance held signs that read, "Aung San Suu Kyi, Lady of No Fear."
Others had statements demanding democracy return to the country and an end to dictatorship.
"Burmese military — no, no, no," the crowd shouted in unison. "Democracy in Myanmar — yes, yes, yes! Leaders in Myanmar — free, free, free!"
James Khup, a protest organizer, said democracy needs to return to the country and dictatorship needs to end.
"There is no military in Myanmar anymore," Khup said to the crowd. "They are terrorists."
Gualnam said they've called on Tulsa and Oklahoma officials to lend their voices to the call for freedom to return to Myanmar.
Tulsa is home to what some believe is the largest population of the Zomi people from the Chin State of Myanmar. By some estimates, close to 7,000 Zomi people call Tulsa home.
Gualnam said they've been talking with the city and hope to continue rallying with more events in the coming weeks.
Myanmar's military put all state powers into the hands of the junta, including legislative functions, during a one-year state emergency. It also plans to form a new election commission to investigate its allegations of voting irregularities, to hold a new election at the end of the state of emergency and to turn over power to the winner.
Myanmar was under military rule for five decades after a 1962 coup, and Suu Kyi’s five years as leader have been its most democratic period since them, despite continued use of repressive colonial-era laws.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.