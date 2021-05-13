Watch Now: Bruce Springsteen accepts 2021 Woody Guthrie award

After accepting the award, Springsteen and Norah Guthrie discussed Springsteen's work and Woody Guthrie's influence on his music.

Springsteen said he knew he wanted to write the kind of music that asked tough questions and talked about important issues, such as class, race, gender and equality issues. There are a lot of ways to do that, but Springsteen said the way Woody Guthrie did it was inspiring.

"First of all, it was the beauty in the writing itself," Springsteen said. "That was changing, you know. Just the beauty of the lyrics. The beauty of the words themselves, of those narratives and those stories. Woody was a real writer. That excited me.

"I said, 'Yeah, I want to get into this. I want to speak in other voices and have the freedom to tell this story and that story.'

"Woody laid out a blueprint for that and for figuring the rest out on your own journey."

They then discussed Springsteen's performance of "This Land is Your Land" with Pete Seeger at the Obama inauguration, and Norah Guthrie said that performance was the reason her father wrote the song in the first place.