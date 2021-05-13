Watch Now: Bruce Springsteen accepts 2021 Woody Guthrie award

After performing Woody Guthrie's song "This Land is Your Land" for years, including at President Barrack Obama's 2009 inauguration, Bruce Springsteen was welcomed into the Woody Guthrie family on Thursday.
Springsteen is the 2021 recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize, given to artists who continue in the footsteps of Guthrie, "a champion for the voiceless with an understanding of how a platform can be used to shine a light on our world, showing us what needs to be fixed and how to fix it."
The Woody Guthrie Center said Springsteen, with 20 GRAMMY Awards, an Oscar and a Tony Award under his belt, has been at the forefront of this mission his whole career, writing about resilience, strength, heart and joy despite or even in spite of the struggles thrown in people's way.
“The Woody Guthrie Prize is given to an artist who best exemplifies the spirit and life work of my father, Woody Guthrie, by speaking for the less fortunate through music, film, literature, dance or any other art form that serves as a positive source for social change in America,” Norah Guthrie, Woody Guthrie's daughter and president of Woody Guthrie Publications, said in an award-presentation event that was streamed virtually to Woody Guthrie Center members Thursday evening.
“Oh, my, that sounds so serious. Truth be known, this is a very simple and natural journey for these particular artists because it’s really just what they do naturally. It’s what they do without thinking too much, and it’s what they do without talking about it.
"They’ll do it if there is no reward, or even worse, they’ll do it if there are some nasty consequences.”
Norah Guthrie said some artists do this by standing with activists, joining workers in picket lines and protestors on the streets.
Others use theatrical depictions or choreograph dance routines to the people’s music, rap music and symphonic music. They also use words to amplify the voices of those seldom heard through novels, newspaper articles, history books or blogs.
Norah Guthrie then said all of this is emblematic of Bruce Springsteen and his work, and she said to Springsteen that his work reminds her of something her father wrote.
“When I think of your work, another phrase of my father’s comes to mind,” she said. “He wrote, ’You’ve got to vaccinate yourself into the big stream and into the blood of the people.’
"Bruce never left that stream. His words have always flowed in that big stream and blood of the people.”
She said Springsteen’s work is no different from her father’s, even if the times have changed.
“The greatness of your work lies in the fact that you continue to remain in this flow,” Norah Guthrie said. “He’s never abandoned it. He’s never abandoned himself. I call this a certain loyalty — loyalty to the people.”
She said Springsteen's music has magnetized and entertained people while also speaking for those people. As she gave him the award, she told him he is loved by so many people.
The Woody Guthrie Award itself looks like a little worn-looking metal guitar with the words "this machine kills fascists" inscribed on it.
"It's not gold; it's not crystal; it's a funky little guitar that looks very, very worn," Norah Guthrie said. "It's been used and strummed for all kinds of occasions and all kinds of people. That's what the awards symbolizes, with a certain humility, that it's the people's guitar."
After Springsteen accepted the award, he began talking about when he was young and his work was just starting to get popular. He said he didn't know what style of music to go into. He said country was too fatalistic for him, and pop music from the day didn't delve deep enough into political or class issues.
Springsteen felt lost until he saw Woody Guthrie's music.
"I always said Bob Dylan was the father of my country," Springsteen said to Norah Guthrie. "But your father was the grandfather of my country. His was the first music where I found a reflection of America that I believed to be true. The veils had been pulled, and what I was seeing was the real country that I lived in and what was at stake for the people and citizenry who are my neighbors and friends."
After accepting the award, Springsteen and Norah Guthrie discussed Springsteen's work and Woody Guthrie's influence on his music.
Springsteen said he knew he wanted to write the kind of music that asked tough questions and talked about important issues, such as class, race, gender and equality issues. There are a lot of ways to do that, but Springsteen said the way Woody Guthrie did it was inspiring.
"First of all, it was the beauty in the writing itself," Springsteen said. "That was changing, you know. Just the beauty of the lyrics. The beauty of the words themselves, of those narratives and those stories. Woody was a real writer. That excited me.
"I said, 'Yeah, I want to get into this. I want to speak in other voices and have the freedom to tell this story and that story.'
"Woody laid out a blueprint for that and for figuring the rest out on your own journey."
They then discussed Springsteen's performance of "This Land is Your Land" with Pete Seeger at the Obama inauguration, and Norah Guthrie said that performance was the reason her father wrote the song in the first place.
"There was that moment, with the first African-American president, with the gospel choir of kids in the background, with you next to Pete, who has been blacklisted his whole friggin' life," Norah Guthrie said. "You took that story and wrapped it up in a perfect bow, so that Pete could sing with the president of the United States at his inauguration. Thank you for doing that, not just for Pete's family or my family, but for the song. For America."
Norah Guthrie said there couldn't have been a better song to unite the U.S. than that song. Both Springsteen and Norah Guthrie said that was a very important moment for the country.
After the discussion, Springsteen sang several of his and Woody Guthrie's songs, including "Tom Jode" and “Deportee” by Guthrie and “Across the Border” and “The Ghost of Tom Jode” by Springsteen.
Past recipients of the Woody Guthrie Prize include Joan Baez, Chuck D, John Mellencamp, Norman Lear, Kris Kristofferson, Mavis Staples, and Pete Seeger.