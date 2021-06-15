Watch now: Blood donations needed locally amid 'severe' national shortage

The American Red Cross is calling on Tulsans to help stave off an emerging shortage of blood affecting the organization nationwide.

Hospitals in the U.S. are responding to an “atypically high” number of trauma cases and emergency room visits, according to data released by the American Red Cross. Demand from trauma centers has climbed by 10% in 2021 compared to 2019.

“In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring blood transfusions,” the Red Cross said in a news release. “Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs.”

Dr. Sean Smith, medical director of the Hillcrest Medical Center laboratory, said Hillcrest is seeing the impact of the blood shortage firsthand and is in special need of red blood cells and platelets.