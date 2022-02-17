 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Blaze at BurnCo Barbecue takes down roof, Tulsa firefighters say
Watch Now: Blaze at BurnCo Barbecue takes down roof, Tulsa firefighters say

BurnCo roof blaze

Firefighters spent nearly three hours late Wednesday and early Thursday getting the fire under control at BurnCo Barbecue, 1738 S. Boston Ave.

 Tulsa Fire Department

A blaze late Wednesday at BurnCo Barbecue left the popular restaurant's roof collapsed, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

The fire at 1738 S. Boston Ave. was reported in multiple 911 calls around 10:30 p.m., according to a Tulsa Fire Department social media post.

One the agency's fire engines was said to be "rock-throwing distance from the fire" and on scene quickly to find large quantities of smoke.

"At this time, fire was visibly coming from the roof at rear of the building. The roof began to sag and appeared to be collapsing. Crews were ordered to evacuate and begin a defensive attack," according to the post.

Tulsa Police Department responded for traffic control, and the power to some nearby apartments was temporarily shut down as a precautionary measure.

By the time firefighters reported most the blaze was extinguished, the roof had collapsed, according to the post. The fire was reported under control around 1 a.m. Thursday after firefighters mitigated remaining hot spots.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, Tulsa Fire Department said.

