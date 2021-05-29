Watch Now: Black Wall Street Heritage Parade celebrates success of African American founders

Mary Williams wants to introduce a broader perspective on American history, one that honors the African Americans who built the country and spreads hope for the generations to come. A parade during the commemoration events for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial was the place God told her to start, she said.

“Groundbreakers are often forgotten or marginalized, but our framework today is because of the footprints of yesterday,” said Williams, founder of Color Me True. “African Americans are woven into the fabric of America with honor and credibility as much as any other culture of people or race.”

It’s those very founders Williams sought to bring into the public’s eye Saturday morning through dazzling educational floats, vintage automobiles, historical characters and at least 100 motorcycle riders from all over the country in the first Black Wall Street Heritage Parade.

The line made its way through the heart of Greenwood during the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival as Williams spoke from a stage about each of the more than 25 entries, engaging spectators in the tales of history and encouraging them to imagine the district as it once was.