Democrats on Tuesday night officially nominated Joe Biden for president in a unique roll call vote that featured delegates participating from dozens of locations across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alicia Andrews, the chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party, stood with supporters in front of the Black Wall Street Mural in the Greenwood District to remind America of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and urged the country to refrain from the same violence that hurt a once strong community.
“Ninety-nine years ago violence devastated a thriving black community here in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Andrews said before announcing support for Biden. “Today, hatred still lives in our nation, but so does resolve. Oklahoma refused to let ourselves be defined by division then and our nation must turn back the tide of violence again now.”
Andrews later announced that state delegates cast 13 votes for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and 24 votes for Biden.