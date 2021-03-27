Watch Now: Asian Americans speak out at 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in downtown Tulsa

Speaking to about 150 people in downtown Tulsa on Friday afternoon, John Thao said he initially was reluctant to speak out publicly in the face of national reports of violence against Asian-Americans. But inspired by the courage of rally organizers Jade Nguyen and Dieric Lai, Thao said, “We Asians want to be heard.”
“We are hurting, and we need to come together to fight this violence and this systemic racism,” he said, referencing attacks at Atlanta massage businesses that resulted in the deaths of eight people, including six women of Asian descent.
Thao, a Hmong American, became emotional at multiple points as he described feeling afraid for his mother and other relatives when they go outside and to work.
“I fear they may be harmed. I fear they may end up dead, carelessly murdered by someone who had a … ‘bad day,’” he said, referencing comments a law enforcement official in Georgia made about the shooter’s alleged reasoning.
“This is not the life I want to live in. This is not the life I want my family to live in. This is not the life any Asian-American should live in. This should not be the reality we Asians should experience.”
Supporters gathered around the Center of the Universe landmark in downtown Tulsa, where they listened to a series of speakers at a “Stop Asian Hate” rally before marching from there to Guthrie Green in the Tulsa Arts District.
The event is among numerous similar rallies scheduled across the country after the events in Georgia, though Nguyen said plans for Friday’s rally began at least a week before that incident occurred.
“(My parents) came to the U.S. roughly 20 years ago from a war-torn Vietnam. They arrived in Tulsa hoping for safety and security, similar to other minorities,” she said. But the violence in Georgia was a “reality check” of how easily lives could be senselessly lost based on someone’s perception.
“I remember the first time I heard the store owner’s voice on the 911 call,” Nguyen said. “Her scared and shaking voice, her struggle to express her fear into words, and most of all, her accent — it’s like hearing my own mother asking for help and protection from someone who doesn’t understand her. It’s those few moments of confusion that indicates whether they live or die.”
Multiple attendees brought homemade signs with rallying slogans such as “I am not a virus” and “Racism is a disease.”
Stop AAPI Hate, a national advocacy organization that tracks reports of anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander incidents, has said it received information about more than 3,500 acts ranging from discriminatory comments to physical violence.
Nguyen said even comments that seem minor, such as jokes about the origins of COVID-19, can easily lead to more serious harm.
Police have not yet explicitly categorized the shootings in Georgia as having an anti-Asian bias and have said publicly that the shooter reported having a sex addiction and wanted to eliminate temptation at the massage parlors.
But that explanation has drawn skepticism from activists who say it subjects Asian people to inaccurate and damaging stereotypes, and rally speakers pointed out that the majority of those killed were Asian.
“We are not a virus,” said Tulsan Sarah Gilpin, who grew up in Sand Springs after being adopted from South Korea. “We are not quiet. We are not ‘an Oriental.’ We are not exotic. We are not geishas. And we are not your interpreters. We are women. We are outspoken. We are creative. We are industrious. We are ambitious. We are human beings. We are Americans.”
Floridian Joon S. Park, a chaplain who works with unhoused groups, said he traveled to Tulsa to speak after seeing a news report about the upcoming rally. He offered solidarity to Greenwood, where he said a community of Black people “were nearly snuffed out of existence” in 1921, and he said the message behind the Korean translation of the phrase “Black Lives Matter “ — “Black lives are precious” — is a mantra that should also apply to Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders.
“I am familiar with the grief of my 4-year-old self as I saw the front door of my father’s business had been spray-painted with a Nazi swastika,” Park said.
“I am familiar with the grief of my 4-year-old self, my very first memory: My preschool teacher found out that I could not speak English, and she put me in a corner all day, the entire day. And that trauma burned my native language out of my tongue.”
Thao recounted how he chose to use the Fullbright scholarship he earned while at the University of Tulsa to teach at the National University of Laos so he could give back and connect with other Hmong people. He also explained the history of the Hmong and his own family, including a grandfather he was never able to meet and an uncle who served in the U.S. military but was denied permission to be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery.
“(My uncle) served this country well. A country he knew nothing (about) when he joined (the military,)” said Thao, later telling the crowd, “Hmong people all throughout history have been murdered, raped, politically prosecuted and dehumanized. Where is my — where is our dignity as human beings?”
Lai, who helped organize the rally, said Asian-Americans in particular struggle with societal expectations created by the “model minority myth” that every Asian person is affluent and a “successful doctor stereotype you see all over TV.”
“We as a community have suffered greatly in the past year. We have simultaneously been pedestaled up and put down, lauded for our medical work and yet shamed and blamed for the ‘Chinese flu.’”
Gilpin agreed, saying next time a person asks, “Where are you really from?” to look them in the eye and say, “I am from the past. I am the present. And I am the future of America.”
“I’m here to remind you, to remind myself, that we belong here. We are part of the American tapestry. We are part of American history,” she told the audience.
“If your last name is Kim, Nguyen, Chang, Choi or Gilpin, you belong in America. You have a right to be here.”
