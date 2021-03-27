Watch Now: Asian Americans speak out at 'Stop Asian Hate' rally in downtown Tulsa

“I am familiar with the grief of my 4-year-old self as I saw the front door of my father’s business had been spray-painted with a Nazi swastika,” Park said.

“I am familiar with the grief of my 4-year-old self, my very first memory: My preschool teacher found out that I could not speak English, and she put me in a corner all day, the entire day. And that trauma burned my native language out of my tongue.”

Thao recounted how he chose to use the Fullbright scholarship he earned while at the University of Tulsa to teach at the National University of Laos so he could give back and connect with other Hmong people. He also explained the history of the Hmong and his own family, including a grandfather he was never able to meet and an uncle who served in the U.S. military but was denied permission to be buried at the Arlington National Cemetery.

“(My uncle) served this country well. A country he knew nothing (about) when he joined (the military,)” said Thao, later telling the crowd, “Hmong people all throughout history have been murdered, raped, politically prosecuted and dehumanized. Where is my — where is our dignity as human beings?”