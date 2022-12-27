 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
As trash crews play catch up, Tulsa's new recycling facility takes on first holiday rush since 2021 fire

Murph 2.0 is equipped with AI robots and optical sorters. This is the first holiday season at the facility since a fire in April 2021.

Crews were catching up on trash collection Tuesday after icy weather disrupted service in some parts of Tulsa in the days leading up to Christmas, officials said.

The holiday itself, falling on a Sunday, didn’t interfere with trash collection. But snow and single-digit temperatures kept crews out of some neighborhoods last Thursday and Friday.

Hilly neighborhoods were especially affected, but icy roads were not the only problem, said Carson Colvin, a spokesman for the city of Tulsa.

“With the extremely low temperatures,” Colvin said, “there was a problem with equipment freezing and not working.”

Crews will pick up extra trash in the affected areas this week and will work a normal schedule through the New Year’s weekend, he said.

The icy weather hit Tulsa just as trash and recycling crews were bracing for a couple of extra-busy weeks, officials said.

"Historically, the days after Christmas and New Year's are really our busiest time," said Robert Pickens, vice president of recycling for American Waste Control. "That's when all that wrapping paper, cardboard and other recyclables from the holidays start coming in from across Tulsa."

The workload, however, should seem more manageable this year, Pickens said, because it will mark the first holiday season with Tulsa’s new, high-tech recycling facility, known as “Murph 2.0.”

The original Murph closed after a fire in April 2021, leaving Tulsa without a recycling facility for several months. But the 2.0 version has been processing 8.4 million pounds of recyclables per month since March.

The mixed-recyclables processing facility uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence robotics and advanced optical sorters, making it Oklahoma's most technologically advanced recycling plant, officials said.

It also is the star of a video game. To help people learn what can and cannot be recycled, Tulsa’s recycling facility recently launched “Feed Mr. Murph,” available on Apple's App Store and Android & Google Play.

Set in Tulsa's main recycling center, players must sort recyclables from nonrecyclable items as trucks continue to pile more and more trash on the floor.

michael.overall@tulsaworld.com

Christmas recyclables

Holiday items to recycle:

Nonmetallic wrapping paper

Cardboard boxes

Plastic bottles and containers

Aluminum and steel cans

Magazines, catalogs, greeting cards, envelopes and other paper materials

Holiday items NOT to put in the recycling:

Shiny or glittery wrapping paper

Plastic bags, flexible film and tarps

Styrofoam

Electronic devices

Batteries

Christmas trees, whether live or artificial

Christmas lights

Ribbons, bows, tinsel and ornaments

Aluminum foil, pans and trays

Food-soiled containers

Christmas tree disposal:

In December and January, residents may put trees at the curb on the neighborhood’s primary collection day. Tree do not have to fit inside trash carts but must be cut into no more than 4-foot sections.

Tulsa residents also may take live Christmas trees to the city’s mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave. Trees taken to the site must have all decorations removed.

