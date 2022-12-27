As trash crews play catch up, Tulsa's new recycling facility takes on first holiday rush since 2021 fire

Christmas recyclables

Holiday items to recycle:

Nonmetallic wrapping paper

Cardboard boxes

Plastic bottles and containers

Aluminum and steel cans

Magazines, catalogs, greeting cards, envelopes and other paper materials

Holiday items NOT to put in the recycling:

Shiny or glittery wrapping paper

Plastic bags, flexible film and tarps

Styrofoam

Electronic devices

Batteries

Christmas trees, whether live or artificial

Christmas lights

Ribbons, bows, tinsel and ornaments

Aluminum foil, pans and trays

Food-soiled containers

Christmas tree disposal:

In December and January, residents may put trees at the curb on the neighborhood’s primary collection day. Tree do not have to fit inside trash carts but must be cut into no more than 4-foot sections.

Tulsa residents also may take live Christmas trees to the city’s mulch site, 2100 N. 145th East Ave. Trees taken to the site must have all decorations removed.