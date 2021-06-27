Watch Now: As market boom helps surge of retiring officers, Tulsa finds police jobs harder to fill

The investment account has a baseline return rate of 7.5%, but in the market upturn, investors are making in the mid-twenties, Sigler said. So far, the rate topped out in April at 26.67%, and, to officials’ surprise, May closely followed at 26.5%.

The cost-of-living adjustment was just the icing on the cake. Benefits increased by 2% if a person was retired for between two and five years as of July 1, 2020, and by 4% if the person was retired for five or more years as of July 1, 2020.

Sigler called the timing a wonderful coincidence for those already thinking of heading out the door.

“The guys that were pretty close to retiring anyway, they all pulled the trigger so they could get these big market rate returns,” Sigler said. “We’re just excited for them. This is just one little thing we can do to thank them for what they do for us.”

Big shoes to fill, fewer feet

Twenty years ago, hundreds of people were vying for a spot in the Tulsa Police academy. Now, administrators consider themselves “lucky” if a dozen make it there, Meulenberg said.