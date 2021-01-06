Watch now: As COVID-19 vaccine distribution enters Phase 2, local officials urge patience

Local officials assured Tulsa County residents Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered as quickly as possible but that it will not be widely available for some time.
“It will take months before sufficient herd immunity in our community will allow us to have any similar semblance of our pre-COVID life,” said Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department. “I cannot state this more urgently: We must remain vigilant.”
The Oklahoma State Health Department’s online portal to pre-register for a vaccine went live Wednesday at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. Individuals can opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.
Starting Thursday, the only groups that may schedule appointments through the portal are Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and/or first responders. The state vaccine portal can also be accessed from the Tulsa Health Department, at tulsa-health.org.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said he has been told it would likely take about two months to vaccinate every person 65 or older in Tulsa County.
“We think that will probably take six to eight weeks to carry that out in its entirety,” Bynum said at a noon press conference.
Bynum explained that Tulsa County is reliant on the federal and state governments for its vaccine allocations. Each Tuesday, Bynum said, the federal government tells the state how many vaccines it will receive for the following week, and the state informs Tulsa County of its allocation each Wednesday.
“It makes it very hard for Tulsa Health Department to plan and for people to schedule for the vaccine,” Bynum said, adding that the weekly allotments “are being completely exhausted every single week.”
Dart said that as of Wednesday, 12,161 Tulsa County residents had received the vaccine, 3,274 of which were administered by THD. The county is scheduled to receive another 5,625 doses next week.
The actual number of vaccines administered is likely a couple of thousand more, Dart said, but have yet to be reflected in the data. In all, the county has received 23,175 vaccines.
“Tulsa County continues to work to complete phase one while transitioning to select priority groups within phase two, including outpatient health care workers and first-responders,” Dart said.
The county's rolling seven-day average of new cases is 531, a rate of infection that continues to strain area hospital systems.
"They're full," Dart said of local hospital beds. "They are as full as they've been this entire pandemic."
Phase 1 vaccines were administered to residents and staff of long-term health care facilities, health care workers providing direct care to COVID-19 patients, public health employees, and emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
“Just as it was in the early days of COVID-19, when we were doing testing, there was limited supplies and limited access points, the same is true at this point for the vaccine,” Dart said. “Eventually there will be many providers in our community who have the vaccine and will be able to administer it.”
Bynum took time Wednesday to answer a question he said he had been asked multiple times: Can someone sign up to get the vaccine in another county?.
“The distribution to different vaccination sites around the state is for geographical convenience and it doesn’t limit the administration of that vaccine to people living in the county where the site is located,” Bynum said.
Video: Mayor G.T. Bynum talks about vaccine distribution for those ages 65 and up.
Video: Scheduling for vaccines will be difficult to plan, Health Department executive director says.