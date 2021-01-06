Watch now: As COVID-19 vaccine distribution enters Phase 2, local officials urge patience

Local officials assured Tulsa County residents Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine is being administered as quickly as possible but that it will not be widely available for some time.

“It will take months before sufficient herd immunity in our community will allow us to have any similar semblance of our pre-COVID life,” said Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department. “I cannot state this more urgently: We must remain vigilant.”

The Oklahoma State Health Department’s online portal to pre-register for a vaccine went live Wednesday at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. Individuals can opt-in to receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.

Starting Thursday, the only groups that may schedule appointments through the portal are Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and/or first responders. The state vaccine portal can also be accessed from the Tulsa Health Department, at tulsa-health.org.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he has been told it would likely take about two months to vaccinate every person 65 or older in Tulsa County.