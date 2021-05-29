Watch now: Armed marchers take to downtown Tulsa streets in show of strength, solidarity in honor of Race Massacre victims

"We didn't come here to play games with nobody."

One of the most intense confrontations was when a Tulsa police vehicle showed up and stopped at an intersection right in front of marchers as they were taking a break at the community center.

"Anybody call for pork?" one organizer with a megaphone said, gesturing toward the parked officer.

"Nobody called 911. Nobody called 911," he said.

The officer after a few minutes eventually drove off.

"You can go somewhere else and harass someone else," the organizer said.

Don Spencer, president of the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, sent a statement to the Tulsa World prior to Saturday's event.

"Citizens that were attacked should have never hesitated to defend themselves and their property, and the ability to use weapons could have been a deterrent to such a vicious unlawful attack," the statement said.

"A right is a right and the State of Oklahoma should NEVER participate in its infringement, even if citizens or government are uncomfortable when it is exercised.