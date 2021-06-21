Watch Now: Antique car competition rolls through Sapulpa en route to South Carolina

“It's a precision driving competition. So they give you a route to follow, instructions to follow and speeds to go on,” Reinan said. “Whoever follows the directions best that day gets the best score. So you start out at zero. For every second that you're off at the checkpoint, you get a second penalty. The closest to zero is the winner each day, and then the closest to zero at the end of the competition is the (overall) winner.”

The LaFrance’s wooden wheels and lack of front brakes make the precision aspect of the competition much more difficult compared to newer vehicles, Reinan said.

“This thing is very imprecise, which is why we'll never win. We have no chance because we don't have the braking or the acceleration or the steering that other people have,” Reinan said. “We're just having fun with it.”

While the cars do get stops along the route to allow for spectators to view the vehicles as they make their way to the race’s final destination in Greenville, South Carolina, one competitor said the challenge greater than precision driving is getting the antique machines across the finish line.