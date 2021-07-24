Watch Now: After the fire: Removal underway to make room for revamped Tulsa recycling facility

Workers used cutting torches, scissor lifts, a telehandler and boom truck to painstakingly remove chunks of the steel thousands of pounds at a time and guide them backward through the building’s garage doors. They’ll work until the concrete slab is cleared.

American Waste Control’s first goal after the fire was to secure its 40,000-square-foot building in which to rebuild. Smoke residue covered the walls, and fiberglass wisps from broken skylights floated in the warehouse air like spiderwebs, Vice President Paul Ross remembered.

Engineers carefully assessed the remnants to determine how much of Mr. Murph was salvageable (not much), and plans are underway to have “Mr. Murph 2.0” up-and-running by December. The restoration’s price tag is sitting at roughly $10.1 million, but that’s likely to increase once the company’s leaders choose a fire-suppression system.

The new Mr. Murph will feature expanded quantity capabilities as well as artificial intelligence and robotic elements.

“It is an intricate, intricate, intelligent system,” Ross said of the material recovery facility. “Something that would normally take 24 months, we’re getting it done in seven months.