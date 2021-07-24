Watch Now: After the fire: Removal underway to make room for revamped Tulsa recycling facility

Sparks are flying once again at the facility tasked with receiving and sorting almost all of Tulsa’s recyclables, but this time, they aren’t indicative of disaster.
A crew of skilled workers is about midway through the cumbersome task of cutting apart and removing Mr. Murph, American Waste Control’s material recovery machine, from the Tulsa Recycle & Transfer building north of downtown.
A misplaced lithium ion battery ignited in the machine after hours April 1, sparking a blaze that warped steel beams, morphed rubber parts into “black lava” and disrupted waste recovery streams throughout the Tulsa metro area and as far away as Bartlesville. Communities that used the service are still coping with the change.
On Friday, nearly four months after the inferno, a contracted team from North Carolina was two weeks into a meticulous four-week removal of the charred machinery. Even the dislodged segments piled in the parking lot still smelled of smoke.
Oregon-based Bulk Handling Systems, which produces the material recovery facilities, is leading the recovery and replacement.
Workers used cutting torches, scissor lifts, a telehandler and boom truck to painstakingly remove chunks of the steel thousands of pounds at a time and guide them backward through the building’s garage doors. They’ll work until the concrete slab is cleared.
American Waste Control’s first goal after the fire was to secure its 40,000-square-foot building in which to rebuild. Smoke residue covered the walls, and fiberglass wisps from broken skylights floated in the warehouse air like spiderwebs, Vice President Paul Ross remembered.
Engineers carefully assessed the remnants to determine how much of Mr. Murph was salvageable (not much), and plans are underway to have “Mr. Murph 2.0” up-and-running by December. The restoration’s price tag is sitting at roughly $10.1 million, but that’s likely to increase once the company’s leaders choose a fire-suppression system.
The new Mr. Murph will feature expanded quantity capabilities as well as artificial intelligence and robotic elements.
“It is an intricate, intricate, intelligent system,” Ross said of the material recovery facility. “Something that would normally take 24 months, we’re getting it done in seven months.
“Everyone is joining hands to make this happen for us and for Green Country because they know how much of an impact this has had on the area.”
The out-of-state contractor, IMOCO Inc., even sent a crew early from another job site to get a head start on slicing steel, Ross said. Most of the remnants of Mr. Murph will be recycled — locally, if possible — and others, like some custom-built stairs, will be reused.
In the meantime, Tulsans are encouraged to continue their recycling behaviors as if the fire never happened, Ross said.
It’s hard enough to educate the public on what can and can’t be recycled at the facility — a lithium ion battery can’t, for example — and operational leaders fear residents’ relaxing of rules in the short term could lead to more contamination when the facility is reopened.
“It’s difficult to change habits,” Ross said. “Keep up the good work. Don’t be discouraged that maybe not every (recyclable) is being recovered. It’s OK. This season is just temporary.”