Watch Now: A year after pandemic hit, Tulsans still line up by the hundreds for free groceries

A long line of cars snaked through the parking lot and into the street late Tuesday afternoon as hundreds of people waited for free groceries. And the Rev. Robert Turner pointed at the lamp posts, not yet lit for the evening.

“It’s when darkness hits that the streetlights come on,” he said. “I’m thankful that God has placed several streetlights here in Tulsa.”

The real streetlights, of course, were the volunteers and donors and workers who were sorting produce, packing boxes and getting ready to distribute truckloads of food to the waiting cars. Food on the Move took over an entire parking lot at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa to mark the one-year anniversary of its drive-through giveaways, launched in March 2020 to help feed Tulsans who had been affected by the economic impact of COVID-19.

The lines have grown longer, not shorter over the past 12 months, said Turner, pastor of nearby Vernon AME Church.

“You can see how much need there is,” he said, his eyes following the line of cars as it stretched down Greenwood Avenue north of downtown.