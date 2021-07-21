Watch Now: A walk to remember: University of Tulsa athletes and coaches trek to Black Wall Street as a show of unity

The Golden Hurricane men’s basketball team embarked on a similar walk last year to educate unaware players from outside the Tulsa area about the race massacre. TU athletes also have been encouraged to advocate for social justice, continuing a movement that has been sparked nationally.

“We all get excited about making a change and doing something in that moment, but we get fatigued and we get tired, and all of sudden it goes away,” basketball coach Frank Haith said. “I think what we’re seeing is this has been really good. There’s been a lot of endurance in our young folks keeping it going, and I think it’s just going to make things better for everybody.”

After touring the church, the group walked north on Greenwood to B.S. Roberts Park to hang out with kids from the Tulsa Dream Center on the playground and have lunch afterward. TU has formally created a partnership with the Dream Center that will result in more events together.

“This is important to us,” Dickson said. “We know we’re a viable part of the community, and we want everyone to know we’re invested in it; we’re committed to it; and we’re an integral part of it.”

The day ended with shuttle rides back to campus, and the participants seemed to have a renewed sense of the city surrounding their university.