Watch Now: 'A dire situation': Overwhelmed hospitals set record for COVID patients locally

Saying hospitals are "overwhelmed," Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart called the situation "dire" as Tulsa County set a record Tuesday for overall COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The county's recent three-day hospitalizations average hit 508 COVID inpatients, which is four above the prior record, which was set during the delta variant wave over the summer. Dart said it's too soon to know whether cases have hit their peak here or are still climbing.
Hospitalizations generally lag cases by a couple of weeks, and Dart noted that this past week his agency's ZIP code risk map, which is based on active cases of COVID-19, for the first time was entirely dark red for "extreme severe" spread of the disease.
"I don't know how else we can make our point in that we are right in the middle of extremely high transmissibility of the omicron variant, which is infecting a significant number of Tulsa County residents," Dart said.
Since Jan. 18, Oklahoma has ranked No. 2 or No. 3 in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations per inpatient beds.
Statewide, the recent three-day average rose to 1,911 COVID hospitalizations, which is 304 above the delta surge's high. They remain below the overall record of 1,995 set in late December 2020, when the state released daily counts instead of averages and included people under investigation for COVID, not just confirmed cases in hospitals.
The state releases COVID cases by county only once a week on Wednesdays, but as of Jan. 19 Tulsa County had nearly quadruple the number of cases it had during the delta peak's high in the summer and 2.5 times as many as the winter wave's record a year ago.
Dart said he expects Wednesday's weekly report from the state to reflect continuing upward trends across the state.
"I know everyone's tired, and as tired as we are, the data is very clear that COVID is not over," Dart said. "While the omicron variant may be less likely to invade lungs and cause death, that is offset by its high transmissibility overwhelming health systems, disrupting the workplace and hospitalizing children — many of whom are still unable to get vaccinated."
There were 57 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID in Oklahoma in the most recent three-day average, down from a high of 73 reported Thursday.
Dart said hospital workers are being exposed to and becoming sick from the virus in greater numbers. That compounds staffing shortages already present as so many health care workers have left the profession amid the pandemic.
"The hospitals are incredibly strained," Dart said. "And let's be honest — we are in a dire situation now."
The latest state data show more than 80% of COVID hospitalizations in Oklahoma are individuals who were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. Federal data show Oklahoma to be among the bottom of states for residents who are fully vaccinated, as well as with booster doses.
In Tulsa County, 63.9% of the population ages 5 and older is fully vaccinated, and 59.4% of its total population is fully vaccinated.
As far as booster doses in Tulsa County, 38.7% of fully vaccinated residents are boosted.
Younger age groups have lower cumulative vaccinations than older age groups in Oklahoma, according to state data.
For example, only 1 in 3 Oklahomans ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, while 3 in 4 are in the 65-74 age demographic.
Dart said he’s heard many younger people say their immune system will keep them safe because they are young and healthy. He said none of that really matters if the person's body doesn’t have antibodies to a specific pathogen; the person is likely to get infected if exposed to it.
“Viruses, what they do is they evolve to maintain viability,” Dart said. “And this virus has done an outstanding job evolving and changing so that it can continue infecting people and remain viable.
“As you recall early in the pandemic, children weren’t really being infected with COVID-19. But now the virus has changed. Omicron (variant) is much more infectious for children than COVID-19 ever was” before.
Dart asked people to be careful and considerate and to use a layered approach to mitigate the chances of getting the virus.
He said full vaccination, booster shots, masking indoors and isolating when positive or quarantining when exposed are essential tools. He encouraged people to use the federal website covidtests.gov to order four free rapid COVID tests per household.
“We can’t ignore this,” Dart said. “I know as much as we want to go back to life as normal, normal is just around the corner if we continue to take these protective steps and limit exposure and limit infection. We’ll get to normal.
“So if we continue to stay together and not let this virus divide us, and we move forward as one society, we’re going to get past this. And we’re going to get past this safely.”