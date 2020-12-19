Watch Now: A century later, Tulsa VFW still on mission with original charter: 'They wanted a safe haven for veterans'

“If the spirit continues which marked the launching of Tulsa Post No. 577, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, there remains not a doubt but that the new organization will make a name for itself.”
Such began the story officially introducing the Tulsa VFW in the The Morning Tulsa Daily World on Dec. 20, 1920. A century later, Senior Vice Commander Joshua Starks says the nonprofit has done just that.
“They wanted a safe haven for veterans,” Starks said. “We created that, and we’ve kept it alive for 100 years.”
The nonprofit’s resiliency hearkens to the strength of its mission and purpose, Starks said. The society for which soldiers were willing to die for and to which they return from the hell of war struggles to address their wounds and wellbeing. The VFW was formed to bridge the gap and fight for a better way.
The old newsprint goes on to list the organization’s purposes; “to foster comradeship and loyalty to the government, to perpetuate the memory of its dead, to assist all comrades in broken health, to care for the widows and orphans of deceased comrades, to propose and assist in the enactment of laws which are equitable to those who sacrificed so much upon the altar of the nation.”
Starks said he pulled some vets and National Guardsmen around him recently and read the article aloud in a “somber moment.”
The Tulsa VFW first began operating out of city hall, but it later moved to the old National Guard armory building at 1109 E. Sixth St. after the Guard sold it to the VFW to further its mission there. The price asked? $1.
On the heels of World War I, the two-story brick building was completed in 1919. As such, it stands as one of the first National Guard armories built in the country, Starks said.
During the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, it was where the National Guardsmen stood their ground against white rioters seeking weapons and ammunition, and it served later in the day as a makeshift hospital for the African Americans wounded in the catastrophe. Under Jim Crow laws, there was nowhere else for them to go, Starks said.
The VFW remains a place for veterans to go when they don’t know where else to go; a place to reconnect with people who understand and get connected to services.
Post 577 started offering certified service officers with direct access to Veterans Affairs four years ago, Starks said, and they process about 270 disability claims averaging about $14,000 a case every year.
“Once a veteran gets disability they get that disability for life most of the time,” Starks said. “That’s $12 million coming into Tulsa that wasn’t coming in before; income (vets) could have made had they not served.
“That’s all disability is,” Starks explained. It’s the government’s way of saying, “We understand that because of your service, you can no longer compete with your peers within the workplace.”
Starks said the service office was open for veterans throughout the pandemic, and there remains a great need; appointments are currently booked out more than two months.
Less than 1 percent of the country now serves in the military, Starks said, and being a veteran might not mean what it used to anymore.
“We’re celebrated as post-9/11 veterans right now,” he said. “But we also understand that the next generation might not have the same support that we did.
“There are times in our history when soldiers weren’t taken care of,” he continued, referring to the Vietnam War.
The VFW remains just in case, Starks said, and it has just recently been welcoming more post-9/11 veterans.
Starks returned from Afghanistan in 2015, and he found the VFW through others.
“Reintegration’s hard,” he said, chuckling. “I got carried (in) one night when I was really drunk after making some poor life choices.”
But the more he became involved in the nonprofit, the less he drank, and he soon realized the great difference he could help make in other soldier’s lives.
For years, he puzzled over why there weren’t many others like him there; veterans of wars post-9/11. The old timers told him then it takes five to 10 years from their respective wars for veterans to start coming around, and they weren’t wrong.
“Now they’re starting to come in more and more,” Starks said. “A lot of that comes down to missing that camaraderie and needing a place for peer to peer counseling.”
Many spent the lockdown earlier this year remodeling the lounge to make it their own, Starks said, and he has high hopes for the future of the Post.
Still keeping true to its roots, the VFW is remembering those lost in war and comforting those left behind through events like the Memorial Day boot display and the Veterans Day Parade. It’s fighting for toxic warzone burn pits to be recognized as hazardous to veterans’ health just like it and the American Legion did for Agent Orange.
And from outside and within the building, a hundred years of history is preserved.
On Friday, Gilcrease Museum Curator of History Mark Dolph delivered the organization’s original restored charter.
Joanna Didik, the museum’s chief conservator who worked on the restoration, said the process was tedious and dangerous — years of light exposure and contact with water changed the chemistry of the paper.
But now, with stains less visually obstructive and proper framing, the charter should continue holding strong.
“While we couldn’t make it perfect, it’s much, much, much better than it was and will now be stable for many years to come,” Dolph said.
“That’s another 100 years of wall life,” Didik added.
