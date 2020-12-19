Watch Now: A century later, Tulsa VFW still on mission with original charter: 'They wanted a safe haven for veterans'

“That’s all disability is,” Starks explained. It’s the government’s way of saying, “We understand that because of your service, you can no longer compete with your peers within the workplace.”

Starks said the service office was open for veterans throughout the pandemic, and there remains a great need; appointments are currently booked out more than two months.

Less than 1 percent of the country now serves in the military, Starks said, and being a veteran might not mean what it used to anymore.

“We’re celebrated as post-9/11 veterans right now,” he said. “But we also understand that the next generation might not have the same support that we did.

“There are times in our history when soldiers weren’t taken care of,” he continued, referring to the Vietnam War.

The VFW remains just in case, Starks said, and it has just recently been welcoming more post-9/11 veterans.

Starks returned from Afghanistan in 2015, and he found the VFW through others.

“Reintegration’s hard,” he said, chuckling. “I got carried (in) one night when I was really drunk after making some poor life choices.”