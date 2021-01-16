 Skip to main content
Watch Now: 6-year-old Tulsan gets emotional when his favorite player is traded to his favorite team

carmelorios011721

Carmelo Rios, second from left, with his family at a Mets game in St. Louis. COURTESY

For Tulsa resident Carmelo Rios, 2021 has gotten off to an incredible start.

His favorite baseball player, Francisco Lindor, was recently traded to his favorite team, the New York Mets – a big deal to any sports fan but especially to this 6-year-old.

“I’m almost about to cry right now,” Carmelo said in an emotional reaction captured on video by his dad, Felix.

The video went viral and was seen by Lindor, who was apparently touched by Carmelo’s response. That led to a video call between them, orchestrated by the Mets and posted to their social media accounts.

“I finally get to meet you,” an elated Carmelo said, wearing a Lindor jersey. “I’ve been waiting for this moment and I finally get to meet you, Francisco Lindor.”

Lindor, a four-time All-Star shortstop who had spent his entire MLB career with the Cleveland Indians, appeared genuinely affected by the exchange.

“You were crying because I’m coming (to the Mets) and I was almost crying because I’m happy you are very excited,” Lindor said. “You brought a lot of emotions to me, and not just to me but my fiancée and my whole entire family and my friends.”

Carmelo was raised a Mets fan because his parents are originally from New York – also why he’s named after Carmelo Anthony. In 2017, his grandmother sent him a Lindor jersey from the Puerto Rico national team’s run in the World Baseball Classic, resulting in instant fandom.

“It was way too big for him at the time, but he just insisted on wearing it and following (Lindor),” Felix Rios told the Tulsa World. “Because that was his first jersey, Francisco Lindor became his favorite player.”

In the past few days, Carmelo has become an Internet sensation. He has been embraced by other Mets fans and invited along with his family to attend a game at Citi Field after the pandemic.

“It’s crazy that a Tulsa kid who likes the Mets has kind of become the new face of the franchise this week,” his dad said. “He’s like the new mascot for the Mets.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

