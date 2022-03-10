 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: 3 injured, 4 units destroyed in fire at south Tulsa apartments early Thursday

  • Updated
A fire at an apartment complex near 63rd and Memorial left four units destroyed and three people injured.

Firefighters responded to reports of a large blaze just before 6 a.m. Thursday. During the fire, one person jumped from a second-story balcony in a self-rescue attempt, according to Tulsa Fire Department Chief Jose Ariza.

The resident who jumped was being treated for injuries, he said, with two others requiring medical care for minor burns.

Approximately 60 firefighters were operating on the scene at one point, according to Ariza.

“Our academy class that is actually in training right now responded to the scene, ... so that was a big help,” he said of their efforts to load hoses and check for hot spots.

According to the Red Cross, power was affected in eight units, and two of the units were vacant. The fire displaced 25 residents, according to Red Cross spokesman Johnnie Munn.

Tulsa Fire Department Class 108

Sixty cadets, the largest-ever Tulsa Fire Academy Class, began work in January. The program lasts about 20 weeks and received funding through a FEMA grant.

The cadets have assisted with overhaul efforts after Tulsa firefighters knocked down two blazes less than a week apart in March.

Class 108 is now preparing for Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training Firefighter II testing.

Graduation is set for June.

Source: Tulsa Fire Department

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

