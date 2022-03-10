Watch Now: 3 injured, 4 units destroyed in fire at south Tulsa apartments early Thursday

A fire at an apartment complex near 63rd and Memorial left four units destroyed and three people injured.

Firefighters responded to reports of a large blaze just before 6 a.m. Thursday. During the fire, one person jumped from a second-story balcony in a self-rescue attempt, according to Tulsa Fire Department Chief Jose Ariza.

The resident who jumped was being treated for injuries, he said, with two others requiring medical care for minor burns.

Approximately 60 firefighters were operating on the scene at one point, according to Ariza.

“Our academy class that is actually in training right now responded to the scene, ... so that was a big help,” he said of their efforts to load hoses and check for hot spots.

According to the Red Cross, power was affected in eight units, and two of the units were vacant. The fire displaced 25 residents, according to Red Cross spokesman Johnnie Munn.

