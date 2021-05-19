Watch Now: 107-year-old Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Fletcher testifies before Congress

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Garnett Road is closed between 111th and 121st as police process the scene at Haikey Creek Park.
Developing the shopping center was a race against time — and the suburbs.
"What you're seeing is not a new problem," an official said. "It's just a concentrated area."
Many commission members, and especially many of the most active members, are angry about legislation Stitt signed last week dealing with the way race, racism and diversity are taught in public schools, colleges and universities.
Larkin said he filed the paperwork to retire "well before" his testimony in last week's jury trial in which a defendant was acquitted after defense attorneys questioned Larkin about past misconduct allegations for which he was never charged.
The number of McGirt-related criminal court filings logged so far this year is more than the Cherokee Nation has filed over the past 10 years combined, an official said.
The governor said he hadn't seen the fundraising email.
Remember & Rise, a Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission event, is set for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, at ONEOK Field, with Legend leading the formal program from 4-6 p.m.
A former Muskogee man who saw his state life prison sentence overturned earlier this year pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to the same killing under a plea agreement that calls for him to serve a 27½-year prison term.
A Tulsa police lieutenant said the couple had been arguing all day leading up to the shooting.
