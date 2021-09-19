Watch Now - What the Ale: Marshall Brewing brews beers for Sister Cities

Marshall has been in communication with other breweries with the help of the TGA, most recently speaking to a brewery in Zelenograd, Russia. He has been looking for inspiration for what kinds of beers to produce for the other Sister Cities.

“It’s just a kind of a cool project to do, to highlight and to educate people on the Sister Cities and then also what TGA does,” Marshall said.

“The guys in Russia seemed excited about maybe doing something similar. The brewery in Amiens got excited and reached out to their sister city in Germany about doing a collaboration there. So hopefully this inspires a bigger collaboration of other cities. It’s really pretty cool to see how with technology and being able to stay connected how small the world has become and how projects like this can really gain some steam and have some fun with it,” Marshall said.

With seven more sister cities to brew for, there will be more beers to come.

