Watch Now - 'Greenwood: Here and Now' documentary streaming on tulsaworld.com

A documentary about the Greenwood District is on tulsaworld.com beginning Sunday thanks to Oklahoma State University students and a former Tulsa World staff photographer.

“Greenwood: Here and Now” premiered last week on the O’Colly Media Group’s app, which is available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick. It can now be seen on the Tulsa World’s website at tinyurl.com/ocollydoc and on the site dedicated to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at tulsaworld.com/racemassacre.

Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District was destroyed during the massacre.

Seven OSU students — Destinee Adams, Claire Boomer, Joshua Cleary, Summer DeWeese, Lauren Egleston, Ryan Novozinsky and Sudeep Tumma — participated in the project.

Kelly Kerr directed the film. He’s a former Tulsa World staff photographer who is the student media coordinator at the OSU School of Media and Strategic Communications. Kerr offered an independent study course last fall in which the students would build a multimedia project to include a series in the student newspaper, The O’Colly, along with corresponding podcasts and a full-length documentary film.