Watch Now - 'Greenwood: Here and Now' documentary streaming on tulsaworld.com
This is a documentary film about the Greenwood Neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 1921, the 35 square block neighborhood was destroyed during the largest race massacre in United States' history. Three hundred people lost their lives. This film examines the neighborhood today, the memory of the massacre and what the future may hold.

A documentary about the Greenwood District is on tulsaworld.com beginning Sunday thanks to Oklahoma State University students and a former Tulsa World staff photographer.

“Greenwood: Here and Now” premiered last week on the O’Colly Media Group’s app, which is available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick. It can now be seen on the Tulsa World’s website at tinyurl.com/ocollydoc and on the site dedicated to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at tulsaworld.com/racemassacre.

Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District was destroyed during the massacre.

Seven OSU students — Destinee Adams, Claire Boomer, Joshua Cleary, Summer DeWeese, Lauren Egleston, Ryan Novozinsky and Sudeep Tumma — participated in the project.

Kelly Kerr directed the film. He’s a former Tulsa World staff photographer who is the student media coordinator at the OSU School of Media and Strategic Communications. Kerr offered an independent study course last fall in which the students would build a multimedia project to include a series in the student newspaper, The O’Colly, along with corresponding podcasts and a full-length documentary film.

The documentary features Tulsa World Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel, who has reported on the massacre for more than 20 years. At the end, Taylor Hanson of the Tulsa-based music group Hanson is featured in a music video at Vernon A.M.E. Church in the Greenwood District. Hanson plays a new song, “Sound Like Joy,” on a piano in the church.

“We wanted to see what Greenwood looks like today and how it can look 10 years from now,” Kerr said in a news release. “It is a place that has a lot of growth but is also having some growing pains with people divided on what direction they want Greenwood to go.”

Many of the students learned about the Tulsa Race Massacre for the first time.

“I’m truly proud of the work of Professor Kerr and his students,” said Craig Freeman, director of OSU’s School of Media and Strategic Communications. “This was a tremendous learning opportunity for everyone involved. What a wonderful way to fulfill our land grant mission: leveraging the intellectual and creative capacity of professors and students to create a lasting work focused on Greenwood.”

