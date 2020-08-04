In a news conference set to talk about COVID-19 locally, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also spoke at length about an argument over a Black Lives Matter mural.
Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist also spoke Tuesday, after the previous night's board meeting in which distance learning was voted through as the plan for students' return this fall.
Watch the conference here or via the official livestream at facebook.com/cityoftulsa.
Tulsa County reported 262 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 8,010 patients from Tulsa County are considered recovered.
Bynum said the metric he considers most germane to decisions on mask mandates going forward is hospitalizations. Oklahoma has seen a dip statewide with about 500 reported as of Tuesday after more than 600 the previous several days.
He thanked Tulsans for increasingly complying with the local mask ordinance and espoused the benefit of face coverings again.
Gist wanted to assure the community that distance learning will look dramatically different from what parents and students might have experienced in the spring when education went online at the start of the pandemic. And the parents who elect the TPS Virtual Academy for their children need to understand those students will not return to the classroom when distance-learning students return "as soon as we can."
Gist acknowledged in response to a question that it's going to be an adjustment for families used to children being out of the home for their education. She said TPS is working with community organizations to provide support for parents, including safe places for children to be while engaging in distance learning.
Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said his staff have been in touch with Broken Arrow Public Schools about its plan to open the fall semester in person, offering guidance on safety, though its recommendation remains online education.