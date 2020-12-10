'The end is coming,' Stitt says in COVID-19 update from Oklahoma City

"The end is coming," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in his message to Oklahomans on Thursday. "We can see the light at the end of the tunnel."

Stitt and Col. Lance Frye, Oklahoma health commissioner, offered a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon from the Capitol.

State health officials earlier Thursday reported 2,460 new cases and 35 more deaths related to the virus, with the seven-day rolling average of new cases again surpassing 3,000.

"These cases and these numbers are still too high, but what Oklahomans are doing is making an impact," Stitt said.

"Now is the time to do more in our fight against COVID-19," he said, explaining a new executive order to curb virus spread.

Public gatherings will be limited to 50% capacity, but that doesn't apply to churches, Stitt said. Youth sports also will see some added safety measures.

He said the order for bars and restaurants will be extended, including the 11 p.m. curfew.

"I don't take any of these decisions lightly," Stitt said.