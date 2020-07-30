Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked the community for following the mask mandate but cautioned against "getting lax" in a news conference Thursday on the city and county's COVID-19 response.
"We re still at historically high levels of hospitalizations in Tulsa," he said. "All we're showing is about a two-week run of doing the right thing."
Bynum said he felt the Tulsa community had responded well in the past weeks after he shared the concerns of medical professionals about capacity for COVID patients.
"We're already starting to see a positive trajectory," Bynum said.
But Bynum cautioned against those who would cite the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing as "a snapshot of how we're doing on a particular day." The less-ambiguous data is hospitalizations, he said, and the past week has seen record hospitalization numbers for Oklahoma and Tulsa County.
He said April saw a record 84 hospitalizations for Tulsa County residents. Bynum said after the community was "hyper-vigilant in May, we showed we could keep our hospitalizations very low." By the first week of June, he said hospitalizations were at the lowest level since March, but then in July "soared higher than they ever got in April."
Tulsa County on Thursday reported 319 new cases, the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began. State data and the Tulsa Health Department dashboard indicate a death toll of 98 for Tulsa County, but Dr. Bruce Dart on Thursday said 96 Tulsa County residents have died with COVID-19.
State data indicate 7,127 patients from Tulsa County are considered recovered after 8,636 infections have been confirmed.
Dart, when asked about schools reopening, said the health department cannot tell districts what to do, but “The safer option is virtual learning.”
Bynum said he understood the frustration of the necessity for people to stay home whenever possible.
“I love getting out and public and meeting with people," he said. "You don’t get into my line of work if you’re a hermit by nature.”
Watch the news conference here or via the official livestream at facebook.com/cityoftulsagov.