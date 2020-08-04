Covid Update

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum gives an update on Covid in Tulsa, OK, July 30, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Officials with the city and county are set to speak at noon on the COVID-19 response locally.

Tulsa County reported 262 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 8,010 patients from Tulsa County are considered recovered. 

COVID-19 update: 861 new cases and 15 more deaths reported in Oklahoma

 

