 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch live at noon: COVID-19 update from Tulsa city, county officials
featured

Watch live at noon: COVID-19 update from Tulsa city, county officials

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 Press Conference
Ian Maule, Tulsa World

City of Tulsa officials and county leaders are set to speak at noon on the local COVID-19 response.

Tulsa County, which has seen 292 resident fatalities, reported 310 new cases Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The county has the second number of cases in the state with 37,459 recorded since the pandemic began. 

The Tulsa County Health Department COVID-19 risk map recently identified 11 ZIP codes that appear in dark red denoting extreme severe risk, while 24 others are in red for severe risk and seven are in orange for high risk.

Watch the noon news conference here or via facebook.com/cityoftulsa.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News