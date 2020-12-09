Watch live at noon: COVID-19 update from Tulsa city, county officials

City of Tulsa officials and county leaders are set to speak at noon on the local COVID-19 response.

Tulsa County, which has seen 292 resident fatalities, reported 310 new cases Wednesday.

The county has the second number of cases in the state with 37,459 recorded since the pandemic began.

The Tulsa County Health Department COVID-19 risk map recently identified 11 ZIP codes that appear in dark red denoting extreme severe risk, while 24 others are in red for severe risk and seven are in orange for high risk.

Watch the noon news conference here or via facebook.com/cityoftulsa.