Watch live at 12:05: COVID-19 update from Gov. Stitt and Oklahoma health commissioner

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma health commissioner, are set for a noon update from the Capitol on Monday as Oklahoma Department of Health officials reported 2,729 new cases and 10 more deaths.
The state’s death toll from COVID-19 rose to 1,538, and 1,249 remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of the most recent survey of facilities.
