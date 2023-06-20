City of Tulsa officials updated residents on the status of the city following this past weekend's storms that downed trees and power lines and left thousands without power.

Related

Guidance from PSO

Call 1-833-776-6884 (1-833-PSO-OUTG) to report an outage or safety hazard like downed wires, downed poles or trees that have fallen on

power lines. Do not approach utility crews while they are working to restore power across the city, PSO says, urging residents to consider their own safety. Call 1-833-776-7697 (1-833-PSO-POWR) or go to psoklahoma.com/outages to get updated information.

Cooling and power stations

• Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through the rest of the week

• Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through the rest of the week

• John 3:16 Mission, 906 N. Cheyenne Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, Sand Springs – 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

• Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 E. Pine St., Tulsa, OK, 74106, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place – 24/7 (Open through Thursday at 5 p.m. Leashed pets are allowed thanks to Humane Society of Tulsa.)

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Photos: High winds hit Tulsa area Storm Storm Storm Storm Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES