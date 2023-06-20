City of Tulsa officials updated residents on the status of the city following this past weekend's storms that downed trees and power lines and left thousands without power.
Related
Guidance from PSO
Call 1-833-776-6884 (1-833-PSO-OUTG) to report an outage or safety hazard like downed wires, downed poles or trees that have fallen on
power lines. Do not approach utility crews while they are working to restore power across the city, PSO says, urging residents to consider their own safety. Call 1-833-776-7697 (1-833-PSO-POWR) or go to
to get updated information. psoklahoma.com/outages Cooling and power stations
• Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through the rest of the week
• Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through the rest of the week
• John 3:16 Mission, 906 N. Cheyenne Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, Sand Springs – 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 E. Pine St., Tulsa, OK, 74106, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place – 24/7 (Open through Thursday at 5 p.m. Leashed pets are allowed thanks to Humane Society of Tulsa.)
The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Users can customize the app so you see the stories most important to you. You can also sign up for personalized notifications so you don't miss any important news.
If you're on your phone, download it here now:
or Apple Store Google Play
Photos: High winds hit Tulsa area
Storm
Dawn Borchert sleeps in her front yard in a neighborhood near 11th Street and Lewis Ave. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok. Borchert has been without power since the weekend storms and slept in a tent over night but moved outside to cool off in the morning.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm
Kristin Campbell fuels her car up at sunrise at the Murphy USA station at Wal Mar Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Owasso, Ok. Campbell drove to work early to make sure she could get gas.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm
A man walks past downed powerlines on Peoria Ave. and 14th Street Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm
A utility crew works on downed powerlines near 21st Street and Boulder Ave. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Bottom Left: Tonya Farr (left) helps her daughter Casey Johnson salvage items from her car after a tree fell on it at Easton Place and Tacoma Avenue on Sunday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
A large tree lies on the road in Woodward Park on Sunday after falling in overnight storms.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Courtney Chambers stands at the intersection of 37th Street and Quincy Avenue amid storm damage on Sunday. Chambers lives across the street, and her home was spared from major damage.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Pedestrians view a large tree that fell at Woodward Park in overnight storms.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
A broken utility pole dangles from powerlines at Fifth Street and Utica Avenue on Sunday following severe storms overnight.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Tiffany Garrett views storm damage at her home and to her car at Tacoma Avenue and Edison Street in Tulsa on Sunday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Pedestrians view a large tree that was uprooted in Woodward Park by overnight storms Sunday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Daniel Jones with Tulsa Urban Lawns trims a damaged tree at N. Waco Ave. and W. Haskell Pl. Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storms
Tiffany Garrett views the storm damage at her home and to her car at N. Tacoma Ave. and W. Edison Street Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storms
Tonya Farr(left) helps her daughter Casey Johnson salvage items from her car after a tree fell on it at W. Easton Pl. and N. Tacoma Ave. Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storms
An uprooted tree lies on an SUV at W. Easton Pl. and N. Tacoma Ave. Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storms
Tonya Farr (left) helps her daughter Casey Johnson salvage items from her car Sunday morning after a tree fell on it at West Easton Place and North Tacoma Avenue.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
An uprooted tree lies on an SUV at West Easton Place and North Tacoma Avenue on Sunday morning.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
Daniel Jones with Tulsa Urban Lawns trims a damaged tree at N. Waco Ave. and W. Haskell Pl. Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storms
Tiffany Garrett views the storm damage Sunday at her home and to her car at North Tacoma Avenue and West Edison Street.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storms
A large tree lies on the ground in The Arboretum at Woodward Park after falling in overnight storms Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storm Cleanup
Utility crews stage at the Tulsa Fairgrounds Monday, June 19, 2023 in Tulsa, Ok.
Storm Cleanup
A car navigates the 3200 block of S. Harvard Ave. around downed powerlines Monday in Tulsa.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm Cleanup
A tree lies in a front yard and on top of a house at 13th Street and Gary Avenue on Monday in Tulsa.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm Cleanup
BPTrees’ Brady Paselk (left) and Roger Spexarth work to get multiple trees off a home at 13th Street and Gary Avenue on Monday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm Cleanup
Roger Spexarth, of Wichita, works to get multiple trees off a home at 13th Street and Gary Avenue on Monday in Tulsa. Spexarth was working with a crew from BPTrees.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Storm
A fuel truck driver with Dupre Logistics delivers gas at sunrise to the Murphy USA station at Wal Mart Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in Owasso, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.