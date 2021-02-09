Wasted vaccines not a concern as nearly 50% of Oklahomans 65 and older have gotten shots, state officials say

According to Reed, 43% of Oklahomans 65 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, not including those administered through the tribes or veterans administration.

He said the “decision point” is coming soon for rolling in another priority group as health officials get “far enough along we feel we’ve vaccinated enough that bringing in another group will not create a lot of issues for those remaining to get vaccinated.”

Reed said people may not be aware that most of the vaccines shipped to Oklahoma remain in deep storage, where they remain viable for several months, and only the doses needed for each day are moved to refrigerators.

For clinics that might have to cancel appointments due to inclement weather, Reed said the 1,500 or so refrigerated doses that might be affected are easy to shift around the state and no waste would be expected.

Only 247 doses have gone to waste since Oklahoma began distributing vaccines, Reed said Tuesday, mostly due to issues like leaking and broken needles and vials.

“I think overall we’ve done a really good job of managing the vaccine, avoiding any potential large-scale waste, because there is risk for that in this effort when you store vaccine in these temperatures that are sensitive,” he said.

