Wasted vaccines not a concern as nearly 50% of Oklahomans 65 and older have gotten shots, state officials say

Oklahoma health officials aren’t worried about COVID-19 vaccinations being wasted, even if inclement weather affects some clinics’ operations this week.
The Tulsa Health Department’s vaccination clinic has not closed this week, and on Tuesday afternoon the agency announced Wednesday appointments also would continue as scheduled.
One vaccine provider, IMMY Labs in Norman, on Tuesday was granted a one-day exception from the Oklahoma State Department of Health to open up appointments to patients younger than 65 with comorbidities. The brief change, announced by the provider on social media, generated some excitement from those in that priority group, which is not yet eligible for vaccines through the state rollout.
The IMMY appointments were gone quickly, and Deputy Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Oklahomans should be aware that procedural change does not apply to future clinics or the state as a whole.
“This is a prime example of a quick adjustment to ensure resources were not wasted and vaccine was getting in the arms of Oklahomans without unnecessary delay,” he said.
He said if clinics do have to cancel appointments, as safety is the top priority during icy conditions, county health departments will reschedule those individuals directly.
According to Reed, 43% of Oklahomans 65 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, not including those administered through the tribes or veterans administration.
He said the “decision point” is coming soon for rolling in another priority group as health officials get “far enough along we feel we’ve vaccinated enough that bringing in another group will not create a lot of issues for those remaining to get vaccinated.”
Reed said people may not be aware that most of the vaccines shipped to Oklahoma remain in deep storage, where they remain viable for several months, and only the doses needed for each day are moved to refrigerators.
For clinics that might have to cancel appointments due to inclement weather, Reed said the 1,500 or so refrigerated doses that might be affected are easy to shift around the state and no waste would be expected.
Only 247 doses have gone to waste since Oklahoma began distributing vaccines, Reed said Tuesday, mostly due to issues like leaking and broken needles and vials.
“I think overall we’ve done a really good job of managing the vaccine, avoiding any potential large-scale waste, because there is risk for that in this effort when you store vaccine in these temperatures that are sensitive,” he said.
By the numbers
157,679: Oklahomans who’ve completed the vaccination series through the state
587,820: Prime doses the state has administered through Feb. 8
43: Percentage of Oklahomans 65 or older with at least one dose through state effort
11,300: Number of doses allocated to about 75 select pharmacies starting this week
247: Cumulative number of doses that have gone to waste since vaccines began shipping to Oklahoma
Sources: Oklahoma State Department of Health
