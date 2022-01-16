Warmup Monday, Tuesday, before another arctic blast on Wednesday

High temperatures in the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday will give way to another blast of arctic air, which will plummet temperatures by Wednesday, forecasters said.

"Another strong arctic cold front will move through the region on Wednesday with bitterly cold conditions developing behind the front. Wind chill indices are expected to fall to near zero by Thursday morning," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The wind chill index is the apparent temperature on human skin when the actual temperature is combined with wind speeds.

The Tulsa area forecast is for temperatures in the low 50s on Monday and low 60s on Tuesday, before highs fall to about 40 degrees Wednesday and 28 degrees on Thursday.

Lows Thursday and Friday mornings are expected to be in the mid-teens with wind chills in the single digits to near zero, forecasters said.

Highs Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the mid-30s and mid-40s respectively.

As of Sunday afternoon, there is no precipitation in the forecast for this week.

