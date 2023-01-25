Warmer surface air temperatures leads to tricky snow forecast

Tuesday’s forecast proved to be a challenging one for local meteorologists — myself included.

What looked to be a “home run” of a forecast for snowfall accumulation, was beaten by warmer surface air temperatures that kept the precipitation to rainfall during the day. Snow totals were adjusted for this reason, of course. And it may have let a few Tulsans down who were banking on that snow day.

It did however hit hard across central and western Oklahoma with multiple inches of accumulation already by late Tuesday afternoon.

In Tulsa there were precautions taken ahead of the storm. Tulsa Public Schools cancelled after-school athletic and evening events on Tuesday and as of Tuesday afternoon they were still anticipating a one-hour delay for the start of classes Wednesday morning.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences, KIPP Tulsa charter schools, and Tulsa Honor Academy also announced by Tuesday afternoon that they would have delayed starts. And Barnsdall, Miami, and Grove public schools all announced that they would go virtual on Wednesday.

Amidst the forecasted winter weather across the state on Tuesday, there was a rare weather phenomenon also forecasted — thundersnow.

It’s exactly what it sounds like — a thunderstorm within a snow storm. But it is not a common occurrence.

For thundersnow to happen there must be several factors in play. First, there must be strong instability within the atmosphere and lots of moisture extending throughout the air.

Often this happens near a frontal boundary brining in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico — which is much like what was set up on Tuesday.

And then of course, like with a thunderstorm, you need some sort of lifting mechanism, like the system that moved through Tuesday afternoon.

So how is this any different from a regular thunderstorm and why is it so rare?

During a snowstorm the air temperature from the lowest to highest levels of the atmosphere is much colder than during a summer thunderstorm. But sometimes winter storms will have pockets of warmer air that enhance the lift within the storm.

According to NOAA’s website, this will still allow for snow to fall, but that nudge from a shallow pocket of warm air will also cause an electric charge for lightning to happen.

This storm system did bring some spring-like severe weather to parts of the country, though.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings panned across the Gulf coastline of Texas, and tornado warnings also popped up around the Texas and Louisiana state line.

Tornado damage was also reported in the Houston Metro area — near Pasadena, Deer Park and Bay Town after the National Weather Service declared a rare tornado emergency for this time of year around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

As the system continues to eject toward the northeast Wednesday it is set to bring more snowfall to Missouri, Indiana, Ohio and through the northeast.

Winter storm warnings are spread all the way towards the Great Lakes and even up through Maine for Wednesday and Thursday.