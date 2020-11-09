Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms Show canceled amid spike in COVID-19 cases

In the notice posted online Monday, the show said, "Taking into account the fairgrounds' formula for square feet per attendee, our number of exhibitors and the square footage taken by all the tables, there is no room left for spectators."

Mark Wanenmacher said the capacity limit would have even kept some of those with exhibits out of the facility, though staff was prepared to enforce the health department's recommendation on mask usage. There were more than 3,000 tables on the list for the show this weekend, he said.

"We've never tried to cancel something the week before," he said, especially an event the size of the Arms Show.

"We have people come from all over the country," Wanenmacher said. "They (exhibitors) were packing up the trucks and getting ready to come to Tulsa."

Reservations and money will be automatically applied to the next show, scheduled for April 10-11, 2021.

The event had the same ticketholder policy in place at the time of the April show cancellation, according to Tulsa World archives. Those who wish to get refunds can call the arms show directly.