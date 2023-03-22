State Superintendent Ryan Walters has announced his intention to use administrative rulemaking through the Oklahoma State Department of Education to crack down on teachers’ association dues.

In a memo to the state Board of Education posted online Wednesday, Walters said he intends to send a notice to every public school teacher stating that they are free to not join dues-collecting professional associations.

In Oklahoma, the largest such groups are the Oklahoma Education Association and Professional Oklahoma Educators.

“It has come to my attention that teachers are not adequately informed of their rights to refuse association with or dues payments to a public sector union. This lack of information can expose teachers to undue coercion,” states the Walters memo. “If teachers are unaware of the full extent of their First Amendment rights as public employees, they can feel pressured into signing forms that omit any meaningful reference to their rights to refuse association.”

On Monday, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office issued an advisory opinion that says the State Board of Education, which Walters chairs, can only adopt new agency rules when directed to do so by the Oklahoma Legislature.

Drummond’s office issued the nonbinding legal opinion in response to a Feb. 22 request from Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who has been critical of Walters.

Controversial proposals to enact rules on school library books and sexual education are on Thursday’s state Board of Education monthly meeting agenda.

Matt Langston, who worked on Walters’ campaign and is currently serving as his interim chief of staff at the state Department of Education until a permanent hire is made, said Walters is undeterred by the Attorney General Office’s advisory legal opinion.

“It has not at all caused pause. We’re going to continue full-steam ahead, for these rules and all future rules,” Langston told the Tulsa World on Wednesday evening.

Various bills to eliminate payroll deductions for teacher associations have been attempted, but failed during the last five or six sessions of the state Legislature.

Currently, Senate Bill 99, sponsored by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would require that association members have to renew their payroll deduction elections annually, ending the practice of memberships automatically continuing or rolling over from one year to the next.

Langston said Walters intends to act even if the Legislature hasn’t.

“This is about the teachers associations being out of step with Oklahoma values. Whatever has happened historically, sure, this would have been better if this had gone through the Oklahoma Legislature and become law. They (teacher associations) are so out of step with Oklahoma, Ryan has got to act now with these rules.”

With regards to teachers association dues, Walters said in his memo that he does not believe Oklahoma public schools are adhering to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31, which found that non-union government workers cannot be required to pay union fees as a condition of working in public service.

Walters informed the board that, in addition to the notice to teachers, he intends "to draft administrative rules to formally implement the Janus decision in Oklahoma public schools."

Both the Oklahoma Education Association, which has 30,000 members, and its competitor Professional Oklahoma Educators, which has 12,000, told the Tulsa World that Walters’ memo misses the mark in its legal arguments and the current reality for public school employees here in Oklahoma. Both groups allow memberships by non-teacher public education workers, and even retirees and education college students.

“Janus is already supported by Oklahoma law since Frank Keating made us a Right to Work state. To say that Janus isn’t being used in Oklahoma is, I think, a misreading of that,” said Daniel Tinney, director of government affairs at Professional Oklahoma Educators.

Walters’ memo includes a sample notice like the one he intends to send to Oklahoma teachers. It states that current state law “forbids public school districts from deducting any dues from your payroll,” citing Public Finance state law 34.70.1 under Title 62.

Public records show that statute reads as follows:

“It shall be unlawful for any state agency to make payroll deductions on behalf of a state employee for membership dues in any public employee association or organization or professional organization that on or after November 1, 2015, collectively bargains on behalf of its membership pursuant to any provision of federal law.”

Both OEA and POE said Oklahoma state statutes governing schools explicitly allow payroll deductions for association dues.

“Anyone who collectively bargains in education in Oklahoma does so under state law, Title 70,” said Tinney.

Under Title 70, statute 5-139 states: “School districts shall make payroll deductions for either or both professional organization dues and political contributions at the written request of any school employee and shall transmit deducted funds to the organization designated by the school district employee.”

Tinney said that statute clearly defines the freedom of public school employees to join, not join or quit at any time.

“Our question is how do you increase the personal freedom or personal control more than our law already does? There’s no coercion,” he said. “We believe that law, Title 70, is extremely strong. We believe it empowers individuals to do whatever they want.”

Richard Wilkinson, general counsel for OEA, said the Walters’ memo claim that payroll deductions are forbidden by state law is “a blatant misstatement of the law.”