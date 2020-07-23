JAY — The Jay Walmart store is closing its doors to the public on Aug. 21, displacing 67 employees.
“This is a very difficult decision,” Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield said.
The store opened in 1980, she said. The last day for its workers is Sept. 25.
The Jay Walmart store’s closing was due to several factors, including some financial factors, she said.
“The store’s closing was not Covid-19 related,” Hatfield said.
Employees can apply for open positions at other Walmart stores or Sam’s Club locations. Hatfield said Walmart is working with every store associate to help during the transition.
Jay Mayor Becki Farley said city officials were notified Wednesday morning.
“We are heartbroken over the loss of jobs of the hard-working employees in our community,” Farley said. “One thing that I’ve learned over the years, is that we have a resilient group of people who call this community their home.”
Farley said a group of community, tribal, state, local and federal officials are working to provide solutions.
According to the 2018 census records, Jay has a population of 2,518 residents and is located about 88 miles northeast of Tulsa in Delaware County, bordering Arkansas and Missouri.