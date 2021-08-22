Walmart in Glenpool closing Sunday, Monday for cleaning

The Walmart store in Glenpool will close Sunday afternoon and Monday for cleaning, the company said.

The store, located in a shopping center at U.S. 75 and 121st Street, will reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

"As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

"In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Glenpool, OK store location ... as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community."

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts.

"Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission," the company said.