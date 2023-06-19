Tree removal companies large and small were talking about week-plus waits before they could get to some customers seeking their services after nearly 100 mph winds slammed Tulsa and surrounding areas early Father’s Day.

“My ears are bleeding,” said Office Manager Krystle Phelps with Rickert Tree Service & Landscaping when called upon mid-morning Monday for an assessment of the post-storm situation.

Phelps said her list of those calling for help with downed trees and limbs has about 200 names on it and grows by the minute.

Phelps said crews were currently prioritizing homes with trees still on them for removal first.

“Even that list is getting pretty long,” Phelps said. “It’s going to be probably a week or more to be able to remove all of those. Lots of trees on houses poking holes in the roofs.”

Phelps said her company is one of the few to have a crane for big jobs.

“We’re getting as many done as we can a day,” Phelps said.

“Stressful.”

That’s how Brady Paselk, an arborist and owner of BPTrees.com, described the situation Monday morning to a journalist.

“Like everyone needs help and you have to be the one to tell someone whether theirs is actually an emergency,” Paselk said. “It may be an emergency to them, but to me it may not be. And not everyone understands that.”

Paselk spoke as he worked to remove what amounted to about eight tree trunks that had blown into a home near 13th Street and Gary Avenue.

Paselk described work as a high-stakes version of pickup sticks where the object was to remove a limb without disturbing others as much as possible.

After finishing this job, Paselk said he would move the crew across the street to work on a sycamore tree.

Paselk, who uses a crane on big jobs, said he has opted to not take any more calls for now because he has more than enough work to last him the rest of the week.

"Right now, it’s just a straight week of crane work,” Paselk said.

Allison Emanuel, owner and operating manager with Trees by Jake, said they were only working on removing trees that were on homes for now.

Still, just the list of those was enough to keep them busy for three weeks, Emanuel said.

Emanuel said Trees by Jake was one of just a handful of tree service companies in the state that are certified by the Tree Care Industry Association, a nonprofit company that supports the tree care industry.

Joey Scott, office manager with Chadwick’s Lawn & Landscape, said the worst damage appeared to be in the midtown Tulsa area: “It looks like a bomb went off."

“Lot’s of trees on houses,” Scott said. “Lots of trees on cars. We take the critical ones first.”

As of mid-morning, Chadwick’s crews already had about a week’s worth of work to get to.

Others echoed how they have been slammed with calls from people seeking help with downed trees.

Loard Phillips with Phillips Tree Service Removal said he, too, was prioritizing the urgent calls first.

“We are so swamped here we can’t keep up with the demand,” Phillips said. “But we got to get them. It will take us a little bit. We just try to get everybody to be patient.”

Phillips said he expected it would take him a couple of weeks to get to all the calls he had already received by Monday morning.

None contacted could give estimates on costs, saying each job was dependent on a variety of factors.

Meanwhile, Paselk, with BP Trees, advised residents to be careful if they have a tree down in their yard.

“A lot of people haven’t gone into their yard and actually looked up yet,” Paselk said.

“You just need to stay out from under your tree, but walk around it and see what the heck is going on out there because there are a lot of hangers that haven’t fallen yet,” referring to broken or partially broken branches.

Paselk said in the past he has received calls for work from those who first tried it themselves after they had broken ribs or suffered some sort of skin puncture.

Paselk had some advice for someone thinking about doing a little tree removal work of their own.

“Ladders are a big no-go,” Paselk said. “If you think you are going to use a ladder to do it, you should already stop.

“You should never be on a ladder making a cut; that is super dangerous,” Paselk said.

