Wagoner's Hardin named National Merit semifinalist

Wagoner High School’s Richie Hardin was notified recently on his selection as a 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

Seventy-one northeastern Oklahoma high school seniors were named National Merit semifinalists.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp., announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists across the United States in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program.

Students entered the program as juniors when they took the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screening tool.

Hardin serves as senior class president and is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. He also is a starter for the state champion WHS academic team and the Bulldog soccer team.

He plans to double major in history and political science at Yale University, the University of Chicago, or the University of Kansas before pursuing law school.

As semifinalists, the students are in the running for 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth about $30 million that will be awarded in spring 2023.

The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to its percentage of the national total of graduating seniors. Nationwide, the number of semifinalists is less than 1 percent of all high school seniors.

Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. In addition to submitting detailed scholarship applications, the students must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official and write an essay.

Additionally, they have to earn ACT or SAT scores that confirm their previous performance on the screening test.