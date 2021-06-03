Wagoner man dies after after hit by train

A Wagoner man was killed Thursday morning after getting hit by a train in Wagoner County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Roger Wiley, 62, was walking north on the train tracks near 35th Street East and 80th Street North about one mile north and west of Okay, when a Union Pacific Train, operated by a Van Buren, Arkansas man, pulling 138 cars also traveling north, struck Wiley, troopers said.

Wiley was pronounce deceased at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said they are investigating what led to the collision.