Wagoner County Emergency Management captain returns to Oklahoma after intense COVID-19 battle

WAGONER —The hashtag for Wagoner County Emergency Management Captain Mark Wilson has always been #Wilsonstrong during his months long COVID-19 battle — and now his family can officially report he was strong enough to return back to Oklahoma for treatment.

Wilson was transported back to Tulsa Tuesday evening surrounded by his family, beloved kids and welcome home signs. He’s been battling a life-threatening case of COVID-19 since October, jumping hospitals from as close as Wagoner, to as far as St. Louis.

“We are so beyond blessed and grateful to have him back home,” Wagoner County Emergency Management staff wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “Now it’s time to get you some rehab and get your strength back. God is good and we appreciate all the support y’all have given.”

The support, countywide, has been nothing short of extravagant.