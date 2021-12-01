 Skip to main content
Wagoner County Emergency Management captain returns to Oklahoma after intense COVID-19 battle
Wagoner County Emergency Management captain returns to Oklahoma after intense COVID-19 battle

Mark Wilson returns home

After battling a life-threatening case since October as far away as St. Louis, Mark Wilson (right) is reportedly strong enough to return back to Oklahoma for treatment. He's pictured Tuesday while being transported to Tulsa.

 Courtesy Wagoner County Emergency Management

WAGONER —The hashtag for Wagoner County Emergency Management Captain Mark Wilson has always been #Wilsonstrong during his months long COVID-19 battle — and now his family can officially report he was strong enough to return back to Oklahoma for treatment.

Wilson was transported back to Tulsa Tuesday evening surrounded by his family, beloved kids and welcome home signs. He’s been battling a life-threatening case of COVID-19 since October, jumping hospitals from as close as Wagoner, to as far as St. Louis.

Wilson's family

Mark Wilson's family surrounded him Tuesday evening with welcome home signs in Tulsa. The Wagoner County Emergency Management captain has been battling COVID-19 since October.

“We are so beyond blessed and grateful to have him back home,” Wagoner County Emergency Management staff wrote Tuesday on Facebook. “Now it’s time to get you some rehab and get your strength back. God is good and we appreciate all the support y’all have given.”

The support, countywide, has been nothing short of extravagant.

Wagoner County Emergency Management, with help from numerous Oklahoma agencies, businesses and nonprofits, hosted a public, benefit fundraiser at the Red Baron Ranch in Wagoner last month, to raise money for increasing medical bills, flight costs and hotels rooms so his family could be by his side.

Wilson has been affiliated with the Wagoner County Emergency Management team for over 10 years, serving as a boat captain in task force deployments and many volunteer events throughout Wagoner County.

An active GoFundMe page is still available for anyone willing to continue helping the family financially.

