Wagoner County assessor, power plant settle lawsuits over valuation of equipment

Three lawsuits that challenged the Wagoner County Assessor's Office’s valuation of an electric power generating company’s tangible personal property — and at one point the legality of county ad valorem taxes on reservation land — have been settled.

Oneta Power Inc. and the Wagoner County Assessor’s Office agreed to the settlement, which was filed Wednesday in Wagoner County District Court and covers three lawsuits filed for each tax year challenged.

“I am pleased we were able to come to a decision,” said Wagoner County Assessor Sandy Hodges.

The agreement, which settles three years of assessments, calls for Oneta Power Inc. at 25142 E. 105th St. in Broken Arrow to pay tangible personal property taxes based on a settled fair cash value of $311.5 million for tax year 2020, according to court documents.

The assessor’s valuation of personal property in 2021 and 2022 tax years is $307.5 million and $285 million, respectively, under the terms of the agreement.

Prior to the increase, the Assessor’s Office valued Oneta Power’s personal property at $282,021,000 in 2019.

Hodges said in an interview earlier that her office contracted with an outside company to develop the valuation on personal property at the power plant for the 2020 tax year.

The review determined that Oneta Power’s personal property — equipment, machinery and other tangible personal property — should be valued at $399,245,277 for tax purposes.

Oneta filed its initial lawsuit in August 2020.

In it, the company also raised the issue of whether it was legal for the county assessor to tax property, given the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, issued in July 2020.

The McGirt ruling established that the Muscogee Nation reservation, which dates back to 1866, had never been disestablished by Congress, meaning that major crimes involving American Indians that occurred within the reservation were the jurisdiction of federal or tribal government rather than state government.

While the Supreme Court ruling was expressly limited to criminal matters, the issue of whether the jurisdictional ruling extends to civil matters has drawn debate.

“This raises the legal issue of whether or not the Wagoner County Assessor has lawful jurisdiction to levy and assess ad valorem tax on personal property within the territorial boundaries of the Creek Reservation, including the subject property,” Oneta Power wrote in its lawsuit petition.

In June, Oneta Power dropped its jurisdictional challenge.

In addition to a 10% increase in its personal property valuation between tax years 2019 and 2020, the agreement calls for Oneta’s business property valuation to decline in successive years.

In tax year 2021, Oneta Power will pay personal property tax based on a valuation of $307.5 million. The valuation will decline to $285 million in tax year 2022, according to the settlement.

The company argued in its initial lawsuit that its 2020 personal property was worth $218 million, rather than the nearly $400 million assessor estimate.

For the 2022 tax year, Oneta Power claimed that its personal property was worth only $246.9 million.

An attorney for the company could not be reached for comment.