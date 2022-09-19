Wagoner Chamber awards banquet, auction set for Thursday

The annual Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the Kentucky Derby with the “Off to the Races” theme during its annual Awards Banquet & Auction set for Patio on the Hill Thursday night.

A 6:30 p.m. mixer precedes the 7 p.m. dinner. Tickets are $50 and include one free drink ticket for guests 21 and over.

Tickets can be purchased on the chamber’s website or in person at the chamber office.

“We will be honoring some very special individuals and businesses in the community,” said Chamber President Kim Davis. “To our award winners, we want you to know your hard work and dedication to the place we call home does not go unnoticed.

“I would like to give our Board of Directors a special ‘thank you’ for making 2022 such a special year at the Chamber and to our Planning Committee for putting so much time and effort into this event.”

Chamber officials have already announced winners in some categories before the banquet begins.

They are:

• Hall of Fame Award: Dr. Larry Peters.

• Teacher of the Year: Brenda Zehr.

• Chamber Volunteer of the Year: Glen Clark.

• Hero of the Year: Dr. David Good.

• President’s Awards: Whitney Peters and Cyrina Lang.

Nominations for Business of the Year and Citizen of the Year have also been announced, but the winners will be announced at the banquet.

Business of the Year nominees include: Smokin’ Sisters BBQ and catering to go, Wagoner Community Hospital and Patio on the Hill.

Citizen of the Year nominees include: Ashley Brown, Alan Muehlenweg and Ed James.

Guests are encouraged to dress in Derby attire, if possible. The timing of the banquet’s Derby theme could not have been better selected. Rick Dawson of Edmond watched his runner Rich Strike win the 2022 Derby at 80-to-1 odds. Oklahomans have always made their presence felt at the Kentucky Derby for over 100 years.

The event would not have been possible with the sponsors. The Platinum sponsors for this event include: Armstrong Bank, BancFirst, BlueSky Bank, Green Country Federal Credit Union, the city of Wagoner, Chinowth & Cohen, Wagoner County Abstract, High Tower, LREC, McDonald’s of Wagoner, Firstitle & Smith Brothers, Wagoner Health, Kevin Grover Buick-GMC, Friends of the Chamber, United Church, Mallett Funeral Home, Aamco Transmissions and Clear Title & Closing.