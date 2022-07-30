 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voucher bill expected to make a comeback

  • Updated
  • 0
Greg Treat (copy)

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat (right), shown here speaking to other lawmakers during the final day of the past legislative session, says he will consider bring a controversial school voucher bill back in the next legislative session.

 BRYAN TERRY, THE OKLAHOMAN

OKLAHOMA CITY — A controversial voucher bill that failed to secure approval last session in the state Senate is expected to return next year.

But it could face the same fate.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, was the author of Senate Bill 1647, which failed by a vote of 22-24. Bills need 25 votes in the Senate to pass.

One of the most controversial measures considered last session, SB 1647 would have let public tax dollars go to private schools. 

The measure would direct state funds into “Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts” for families with school-age children to use toward private school tuition, books, computers, uniforms, tutoring or home school expenses or extracurricular activities.

“I still very much believe in putting parents in charge of their children’s education,”  said Treat, who has requested a Senate interim study on the issue as some of the measure’s opponents suggested.

Treat said he is considering making the measure apply to metropolitan counties or counties over a certain population.

The measure was backed by Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs.

The OCPA targeted certain lawmakers who did not support certain measures it supported.

One of those was Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore.

“Anything that OCPA has been supportive of — if it smells like it, if it walks like it, if it looks like it, it is dead in the House until they change leadership at OCPA,” McBride said.

He said the OCPA is not a political think tank but a lobbying firm working for whomever will pay the most.

OCPA spokesman Trent England said the organization “works with all kinds of legislators on all kinds of policy issues from criminal justice reforms to education to the budget."

“For us, it is about policy, not personality,” he said.

The criticism doesn’t bother OCPA, England said, adding that it will be around for the long run. A lot of the criticism comes from the group’s reporting on what goes on at the Capitol, he said.

“This legislation will be from Greg Treat, not from any organization,” Treat said. “I can’t control who supports it or in what manner they support it.”

Last session, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said there was not an interest in the House in hearing the Treat bill.

“House members will develop priorities for next session after the next Legislature is seated,” McCall said, when asked about the bill.

“I believe deeply that education changes lives,” Treat said, adding that he and his three children are products of public education.

He also believes competition drives excellence, adding that many children are trapped in poor circumstances.

barbara.hoberock@tulsaworld.com

