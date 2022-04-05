Vote on redrawn City Council districts set for Wednesday

The City Council’s new election district boundaries are expected to be finalized Wednesday when councilors vote on minor adjustments to the redistricting map approved by the Election District Commission late last year.

Councilors will be considering minor changes to eight of the nine newly established City Council districts to ensure that no election precincts are split. If approved, 17 precincts or parts of precincts would be moved to another council election district, affecting 16,028 people.

The city’s population is 413,120, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. That figure includes recently annexed land.

The City Council districts that would see the most precinct adjustments are 1, 3 and 4.

District 1, which includes most of the historic Greenwood District, would see all or parts of three election precincts added and all or parts of five removed, resulting in a district population decrease of 809.

District 3 would see all or parts of five election districts removed and all or parts of three three added, resulting in a population increase of 356.

District 4, which includes most of downtown, would lose 308 people with the addition of all or parts of five precincts and the removal of all or parts of four.

As part of the District 1 precinct adjustments, Precinct 44 — which is currently split between Districts 3 and 4 — would be moved to District 1. In addition, Precinct 48 would be moved from District 4 to District 1.

“Redistricting is based on population,” said District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper. “There has been a population boom out east and so the boundaries are having to move more eastward and a little south to accommodate for that burst in population.”

This would have the effect of extending District 1’s southern border to 3rd Street, thereby making nearly all of the historic Greenwood District part of the district.

“Historically, the railroad tracks were the dividing line, even though the street itself (Greenwood Avenue) goes further south,” Hall-Harper said. “So the historic Deep Greenwood, that part within the IDL (Inner Dispersal Loop), will be District 1.”

District 4, meanwhile, would include all of Precinct 50, which is now split between Districts 1 and 4, ensuring that all of the Owen Park neighborhood would remain in District 4.

Federal, state and local election district boundaries are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau conducts its constitutionally-mandated population count.

After the Election District Commission completed its work in December, the Tulsa County Election Board adjusted the election precincts to reflect changes in federal, state and judicial districting maps.

The Election District Commission’s charge includes ensuring that each of the city’s nine City Council districts is a consistent and compact area. Each district is to be as close in population to the others as possible.

The city’s population has grown from 391,906 in 2010 to 413,120 in 2020, putting the ideal population for each district at 45,902.

Under the proposed redistricting map to be considered by councilors Wednesday, the district populations would range from 45,007 in District 4 to 46,960 in District 6.

That vote is scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. in City Council chambers of City Hall, 175 E. Second St.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.