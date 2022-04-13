Vote now for your favorite businesses in the Best in the Burbs contest

Voting is now open in the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group’s new contest to celebrate the best the suburbs have to offer.

Vote now for businesses or individuals in these categories: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services and shopping. The five businesses listed on the ballot in each category had the most nominations.

The Best in the Burbs contest is open only to businesses that do not have a Tulsa mailing address.

The winners will be announced in a special section June 22 that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications: the Sand Springs Leader, the Wagoner County American-Tribune, the Owasso Reporter and the Skiatook Journal.

No purchase is necessary to nominate or win.

Vote online at go.tulsaworld.com/BITB22