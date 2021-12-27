Volunteers team up to furnish, stock up apartments for Afghan refugees

With more than 450 Afghan refugees already here and more on the way this week, teams of volunteers converged Monday at an east Tulsa apartment complex to prepare several units for refugees to occupy.

Kelly Cassidy, director of volunteer engagement for Catholic Charities, said 50 to 60 volunteers were on hand Monday at the Crossings at Oakbrook, unloading moving trucks full of donated furniture and household items and helping set up the apartments.

"From the beginning the outpouring of community support has just been incredible," Cassidy said.

Volunteers planned to set up 10 apartments Monday, then five more next week, she said.

"This is the most we've done at one time," she said. "Usually it's been two, maybe three, in a day."

Catholic Charities is heading up the resettlement of Oklahoma's allotment of Afghan refugees, who are among the tens of thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan with the U.S. withdrawal.

About 450 refugees are already here, out of a projected total of over 800.

Cassidy said another 100 are expected to arrive in Tulsa by Friday.